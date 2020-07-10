Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) vs. Anglo American (NYSE:NGLOY) Critical Contrast

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Anglo American 1 8 8 0 2.41

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Anglo American.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -23.27% -11.89% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 99.67 $51.67 million ($0.22) -24.36 Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.13 $3.55 billion $1.35 8.86

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anglo American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anglo American beats Lithium Americas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

