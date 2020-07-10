LiteDoge Hits Market Capitalization of $178,485.10 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $178,485.10 and approximately $9.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,426.76 or 2.87476620 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021758 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

