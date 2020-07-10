Litecoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.91 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $44.11 or 0.00480301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 238.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000975 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003435 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003101 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,996,617 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

