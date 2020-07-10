Lisk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.17 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00012781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Bitbns. During the last week, Lisk has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $146.18 million and $5.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00021688 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,631,102 coins and its circulating supply is 124,598,946 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit, Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, Exrates, Bittrex, Binance, CoinEgg, Huobi, Livecoin, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, ChaoEX, OKEx, BitBay, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bitbns and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

