Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

LINX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Linx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Linx has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINX. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linx by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 105,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Linx by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

