Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Wincanton stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 319 ($3.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.32.

Get Wincanton alerts:

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.