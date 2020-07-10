Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 668,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATRA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

