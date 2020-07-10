LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Shares of LGIH opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $103.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

