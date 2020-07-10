LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 346,800 Shares

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 346,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $3,679,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 17,729 shares of LF Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $188,636.56.

LFAC opened at $10.66 on Friday.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

