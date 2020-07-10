Legend Biotech Corporation’s Quiet Period To End on July 15th (NASDAQ:CALT)

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:CALT) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 15th. Legend Biotech had issued 4,153,385 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,991,008 based on an initial share price of $19.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

