Legend Biotech Corporation’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 15th (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 15th. Legend Biotech had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $154,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Legend Biotech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $22.47 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

