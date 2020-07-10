Legend Biotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 15th

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:LEGN) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 15th. Legend Biotech had issued 18,425,000 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $423,775,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LEGN opened at $39.54 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

