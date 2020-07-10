Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,123 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

