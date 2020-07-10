Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

