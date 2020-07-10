Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

VUG stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $212.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

