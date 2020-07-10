Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in General Dynamics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.