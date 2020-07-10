Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.93.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

