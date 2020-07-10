Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 340 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $280.08 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $282.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

