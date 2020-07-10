Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Lantronix news, CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lantronix by 149.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lantronix by 60.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Lantronix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

