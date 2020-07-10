Lamar Advertising Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,718 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,899% compared to the average volume of 136 put options.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

