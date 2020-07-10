KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -868.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

