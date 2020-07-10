Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $142.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

