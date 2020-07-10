KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 58,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 20,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

