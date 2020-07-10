KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.