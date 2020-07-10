Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after purchasing an additional 335,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

