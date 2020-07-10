Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Raised to GBX 9,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 7,600 ($93.53) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £101 ($124.29) to £109 ($134.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($120.60) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £101.55 ($124.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($141.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,656.11 ($118.83).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 8,488 ($104.45) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,168 ($112.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,396.32.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

