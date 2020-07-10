JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($101.53) to GBX 8,600 ($105.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,480 ($104.36) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($72.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The firm has a market cap of $112.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,521.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,821.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

