JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $91.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.