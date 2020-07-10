Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,800 ($22.15). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

JMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.38) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) price objective (down from GBX 3,500 ($43.07)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,515 ($30.95).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,076 ($25.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,614 ($19.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,399 ($41.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.08.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.43) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Matthey will post 24172.9983537 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,054 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($60,664.53). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($24.91) per share, with a total value of £364.32 ($448.34). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,824.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

