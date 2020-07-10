Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE:VICI opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

