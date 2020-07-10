Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €38.00 ($42.70) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($45.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.35 ($39.71).

FRA DPW opened at €34.12 ($38.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.45. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

