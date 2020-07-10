Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

