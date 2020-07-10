Jacobs & Co. CA Has $236,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $24.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

