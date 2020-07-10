Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.29 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.