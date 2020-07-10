iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $280.31

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $280.31 and last traded at $275.22, with a volume of 84200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,435,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,436,000 after acquiring an additional 275,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

