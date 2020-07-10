iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 114,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 296.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL opened at $40.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

