iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stake Reduced by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 301.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

BATS EDEN opened at €76.43 ($85.88) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($79.90). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.38.

