iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.00

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $239.78, with a volume of 47200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.20.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.