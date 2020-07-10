Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.