Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 712 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $336.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $344.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.