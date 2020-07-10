Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 624,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

