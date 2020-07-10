IOTA Market Cap Reaches $669.30 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bitfinex, Exrates and Coinone. IOTA has a total market cap of $669.30 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00213571 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Huobi, CoinFalcon, OKEx, FCoin, Coinone, Bitfinex, Ovis, HitBTC, Gate.io, Exrates and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

