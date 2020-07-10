ION Trading Up 3.3% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $273,713.48 and $220.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006677 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,306,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,406,019 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

