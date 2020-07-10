Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,769 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

