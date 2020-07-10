Investors Buy High Volume of Intersect ENT Call Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,345% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 81,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 135,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

