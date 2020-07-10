Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 2,747 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.
NYSE:WELL opened at $49.20 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after buying an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
