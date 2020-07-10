Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,386 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 2,747 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE:WELL opened at $49.20 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after buying an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

