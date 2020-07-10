Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,838,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $382.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $385.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

