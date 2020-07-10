Investec Downgrades HSBC (LON:HSBA) to Hold

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 520 ($6.40). Investec’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 695 ($8.55) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 405 ($4.98) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 467.19 ($5.75).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 373.30 ($4.59) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 388.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.26. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 741 ($9.12). The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 44,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.