Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.11% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

