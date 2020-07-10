Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $262.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $262.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.